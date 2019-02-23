You are here
A time for caution on US equities
With US-China trade tensions still weighing on the economic outlook and causing uncertainty for the corporate climate, investors have to be selective in their US equity exposure
ONE of the themes that I have been tracking since the second half of 2018 includes the convergence of the American economy's growth rate towards the decelerating growth rate of other major economies. I believe this theme has and is still playing out as of the time of writing.
