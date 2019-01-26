You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
CFA SINGAPORE INSIGHTS

Are you being served?

Get to grips with the investment fundamentals of traditional retail
Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190126_RETAIL_3677163.jpg
It helps to have some knowledge of how much a firm's plans will cost both financially and regarding brand appeal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

IN 107AD, Emperor Trajan had an idea that would not only improve the life of Rome's citizens but eventually transform the way we spend our money today. What the city needed, he decided, was a shopping mall.

And that's exactly what he got - three years later Trajan's Market, featuring more

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investing & Wealth

Emerging-market junk bonds looking good? Think again

Mobius says he will put money in India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, China

Time to re-strategise in face of challenges of 2019

Water is almost as precious as oil in the Permian Basin

Gold firms as markets deliberate growing risks in global economy

URA office rental index grows at slower clip in Q4, points to smaller hike in office rents this year

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening