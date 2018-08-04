You are here
Artificial intelligence is here but the future is human
Unconscious activities and innate human "common sense" constitute a giant blind spot untouched by research
THE lack of any coherent or precise definition of artificial intelligence (AI) encourages the same kind of hype bubbles that we have seen with "fintech" and "blockchain" - all three concepts can mean almost anything, depending on the interpretation.
The most well-known attempt to define
