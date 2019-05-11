DBS Bank's structured note raises over S$1b in three months

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A STRUCTURED note paying out 4.25 per cent (in US dollars) a year has raised over S$1 billion in three months, in a sign that investors' appetite for yield remains unsated.
DBS Bank's DBS Global Income Note, an open-ended structured note,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg