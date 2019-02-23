You are here
Despite a correction, emerging markets are the correct place to be
There is more reason to be optimistic about emerging economies than developed economies.
MIDWAY through last year, we predicted global markets would experience both volatility and a correction. We saw a subsequent correction in emerging markets - in Asia, specifically - and volatility across all markets.
It was surprising how many people underestimated the degree of the
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg