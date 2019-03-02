You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

For income investors, the catchword is caution

Today's trickier market environment calls for de-risking and protecting capital without overly sacrificing returns
Sat, Mar 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190302_JPMORGAN2SMEW_3711922.jpg
Blending higher yielding and higher quality assets along with some dry powder to be ready to take advantage of dislocations in the markets is a prudent combination.

LIFE is hard for income investors. Bond yields globally haven't really recovered in the decade since the financial crisis, held down by deliberate monetary policy, and returns generally may be harder to come by as economic growth cools.

The rocky, late cycle macro environment we're now in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investing & Wealth

What the decline in public listings means for retail investors

Gold prices slide on better-than-expected US economic data

One of Wall Street's most popular trading strategies is now failing

Money FM podcast: Influence: Kenneth Lou, CEO, Seedly

How to navigate a volatile 2019

Despite a correction, emerging markets are the correct place to be

Editor's Choice

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
3 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
4 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Mar 2, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to buy four United States F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening