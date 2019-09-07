You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
GOLD REPORT

Gold retreats over renewed global risk appetites

A weekly market summary for gold, Sept 2-6
Sat, Sep 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

GOLD prices pared back early gains over an improvement in global risk sentiments. A resumption in high-level trade talks between the world's two largest economies (the US and China), along with softer geopolitical overtones (Hong Kong, Brexit), eased risk-off sentiments for the current term.

Better-than-expected Caixin PMIs (China) and strong US labour markets spurred risk assets forward while imposing considerable headwinds on the precious metal. Heightened US-China trade optimism and buoyant market sentiments will impose considerable headwinds on the non-interest bearing asset amid profit-booking activities by money managers.

What should investors look out for in the longer term?

The next FOMC meeting (Sept 18) will be of key focus as market expectations build for an additional quarter-point cut in US interest rates. Financial traders have maintained bets for a reduction in US borrowing costs amid subdued US inflation levels and lacklustre manufacturing activities. Safe haven assets, though easing up on bullish gains from softer geopolitical overtones, will remain supported over rising economic uncertainties (2H 2019). Accommodative monetary policy along with looming global recessionary concerns will keep investors vested within safe haven assets for the current term.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technical Analysis for Spot Gold (XAUUSD)

The precious metal pulled back from freshly minted 2019-highs (US$1,555.00) as gold bulls struggled with an extension of the bullish wave. Strong negative bias was triggered as spot gold failed to hold above the key technical level of US$1,535.00. Gold prices must break above US$1,535.00 for a continuation of the bullish trend scenario towards the next main station of US$1,555.00 (previous highs). Failure to hold above the key support level of US$1,516.00 will promulgate bearish bias towards the key trend line support of US$1,500.00 (Key Psychological Level) and US$1,492.00 for the near term.

Weekly Market Assessment: Range-Bound
Key Resistance Level (1): US$1,555.00
Key Resistance Level (2): US$1,535.00
Key Support Level (1): US$1,492.00
Key Support Level (2): US$1,480.00

  • The writer is an investment analyst at Phillip Futures

Investing & Wealth

Investing FOMO and its real cost

The TBx investment infection

Understanding business cycles and their impact on asset classes

Property boom turns unlikely Chinese cities into real-estate gold

PODCAST: How fintech helps you with cheaper and faster money transfers overseas (Money Hacks, Ep 53)

DBS sees growth in family offices in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_ABGARY_3882976.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

Old-School Newsman

Must Read

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_HACKER_3886192.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Fewer suspicious transactions but more intelligence gleaned from data: CAD report

nz_hughlim_070920.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Technology

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly