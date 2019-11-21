You are here

Money FM podcast: How to find a gem of a stock with InvestingNote

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money and Me: How to find a gem of a stock with InvestingNote

Synopsis: When his university pal turned up in a car he bought from money made in the stock market, Ethan Ho decided it was time to learn about investing. Ethan Ho is director of business development and marketing at InvestingNote.

We find out if the "social" factor at this site helps investors uncover the hidden gems, and if the connections at the first social networking site can lead to better outcomes. 

Money FM podcast: Do we need in-car cameras?

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

