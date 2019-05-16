Money FM podcast: Influence: Guy Nussey, director, Viña Concha y Toro Singapore

You are here
Influence: Guy Nussey, regional director, Viña Concha y Toro Singapore
Synopsis: How can investors interested in fine wine investing kickstart their investment journey and how much should you spend as a new investor? What are some trends leading the fine wine industry currently? Guy Nussey, regional director of Viña Concha y Toro Singapore weighs in. He also shares why fine wine investments are lucrative investments and yielding higher payoffs.
