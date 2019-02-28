Money FM podcast: Influence: Kenneth Lou, CEO, Seedly

Influence: Kenneth Lou, CEO, Seedly

Synopsis: Do you have troubles monitoring your expenditure? What if there is an app that can do all that tracking for us? Kenneth Lou, CEO of Seedly, shares how users can keep track of their personal finances through syncing their bank and credit card accounts to the personal Web app.

