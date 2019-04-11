You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you invest in Reits and play it to your advantage?
15:03 mins
Synopsis: Should you focus on property or stocks in the Reits market? Mano Sabnani, author of Money Secrets: Cruise Your Way to Financial Freedom, shares some tips on what investors should know to master the Reits game.
