Money FM podcast: Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you invest in Reits and play it to your advantage?

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Influence: Mano Sabnani, how do you invest in Reits and play it to your advantage?

Synopsis: Should you focus on property or stocks in the Reits market? Mano Sabnani, author of Money Secrets: Cruise Your Way to Financial Freedom, shares some tips on what investors should know to master the Reits game.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

