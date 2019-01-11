Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

You are here
Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning
12:53 mins
Synopsis: Most people think financial planning is just wealth accumulation and as a result, just buy products and ignore other aspects. This can lead to the three Cs - confusion, conflict and costs. Ho Eng Lee is senior financial services manager at APEX and he talks us through how it should be done.
