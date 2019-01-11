Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

You are here

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

Synopsis: Most people think financial planning is just wealth accumulation and as a result, just buy products and ignore other aspects. This can lead to the three Cs - confusion, conflict and costs. Ho Eng Lee is senior financial services manager at APEX and he talks us through how it should be done.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

