Money FM podcast: StarHub’s plans to bounce back after profits declined in the last quarter

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The breakfast huddle: StarHub's plans to bounce back after profits declined in the last quarter

16:13 min

Synopsis: In the last quarter, StarHub saw earnings fall by the double-digits in the second quarter on weaker operating profits and higher finance costs. Peter Kaliaropoulos, chief executive officer of StarHub shares more about what investors can expect from them in the future as well as how they plan to bounce back from their losses.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

