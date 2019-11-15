You are here

Money FM podcast: The importance of sustainable finance and impact investing

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: The importance of sustainable finance and impact investing

12:24 min

Synopsis: Could the companies you invest in actually help in the fight against climate change or create a more equitable world? Sustainability has always been close to the heart of our guest, En Lee, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investments, Asia at LGT. 

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

