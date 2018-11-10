You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Norway's US$1t wealth fund mulls over investment strategy in review

It's wrestling with whether to make its portfolio less diverse so as to reduce risk in the bond market, which is less liquid than other asset classes.
Sat, Nov 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181110_MLNORWAY10_3613024.jpg
In September 2017, the Norwegian wealth fund's own managers proposed reining in the scope of its debt investments.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

IT'S the very definition of a First-World problem, but Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is wrestling with whether to make its investment portfolio less diverse. It's a subject that cuts to the heart of the "active manager versus passive index" debate.

As part of a long-running review, which will lift the fund's equity allocation to 70 per cent, the Norwegian government appointed a panel of foreign experts to advise on how the bond portion should be invested.

It's a surprisingly controversial question. In September last year, the fund's own managers proposed reining in the scope of its debt investments, arguing that it has enough currency, emerging market and corporate risk in the much bigger equity portfolio. As such, they argued, it shouldn't carry the same exposure in bonds, which are often far less liquid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The panel of experts wholly disagrees. It said this week that the current broad investment in 23 currencies and wide-ranging corporate credit exposure helps "minimise risk and maximise investment capacity". According to their argument, that's because it mimics the standard approach in the global fixed-income universe. In effect, they're saying it's not humanly possible to get sector allocation decisions right consistently, so far better to stick with the herd.

The debate is fascinating because it boils down to what a fixed-income fund should be for, and doubly so because we're talking about the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund here. Just how much do you want to tie the hands of your fund managers, especially when they're eager to go their own way?

External forces

My sympathies lie with the managers. The steady rise in US interest rates, and the concurrent reduction in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, are already upsetting the emerging market apple-cart as the turmoil in Argentina and Turkey has illustrated so clearly.

Meanwhile, the decade-long recovery from the financial crisis is getting long in the tooth, and any economic downturn would no doubt push corporate credit spreads wider relative to government bonds.

Instead of a global remit, which would have to include corporate and emerging market junk bonds, the fund would rather stick largely to government debt out to 10 years in maturity and just in US dollars, euros and sterling.

Reducing exposure

To augment that, it wants the flexibility to make "strategic investments" where it sees bond market opportunities and to adopt systematic strategies to take non-vanilla risk.

But that's not the kind of active management the outside experts say is suitable. Sticking to an index should remain the top priority, they say, even if it doubles up on currency and corporate risks.

It's hard to feel entirely confident with that approach. Liquidity is always most prized when it vanishes, and slavishly following an index isn't always a good thing when there are obvious duds to avoid - particularly in a rising rate environment.

Logically, it makes sense to reduce the range of exposure in bonds where returns are limited, when the same risks are being taken already in a much larger equity portfolio where upside is theoretically greater.

  Of course, a multi-currency bond fund's return is driven much more by its currency exposure than the bond yield. Yet with the QE party coming to an end and emerging markets in turmoil, this isn't the guarantee that it once was. When your own fund suggests dialling down the fixed-income risk, you ought to listen. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

doc72oqwinj5n81faen74rx_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

doc72ouxzyq9spk5si3br2_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Nov 9, 2018
Startups

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening