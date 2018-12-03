You are here

PODCAST: How to make your credit card work harder for you (Money Hacks, Ep 28)

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 3:42 PM

Money Hacks Ep 28: How to make your credit card work harder for you

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

Standard Chartered's Unlimited Cashback Card offers 1.5 per cent cashback on spending with no cap.

Natalia Goh - head of credit cards and personal loans for Standard Chartered Bank Singapore - explains why practical Singaporeans love cashback cards.

To make your credit card work harder, keep three pointers in mind: 

1. Know your lifestyle needs  and spending habits

2. Read and compare terms, conditions and benefits of credit cards online first, before applying

3. Look out for seasonal promotions, ahead of the approaching Christmas period for example

She gives us tips on how to look for different credit cards for different needs - ranging from petrol to dining, and online shopping.

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. 

