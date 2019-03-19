PODCAST: How you can fund your retirement systematically with stocks (Money Hacks, Ep 37)

Money Hacks hosts Ernest Luis (back row, left) and Chris Lim host the co-founders of Aggregate Asset Management (from row, from left): Wong Seak Eng, Eric Kong and Kevin Tok - as they talk about how you can fund your retirement systematically with value investing in equities or stocks

Synopsis: Every Monday, The Straits Times and The Business Times break down financial tips so you can take action after listening to our podcast episodes.

Aggregate Asset Management is a fund management house that focuses exclusively on equities, also known as stocks. The company was first launched in Singapore in December 2012, and was the first local fund house to adopt a zero-management-fee model, charging only a performance fee.

We chat with co-founders and executive directors Wong Seak Eng, Kevin Tok and Eric Kong about why equities are a great tool to fund your retirement.

Find out why merely having a stock portfolio isn't enough, if it's messy like rojak.

The three directors also explain the Rule of 72 calculator, which essentially means how many years it takes you to double your money. For example, if your portfolio returns are 10% a year, 72 divided by 10 means you will double your portfolio's value in seven years.

If your returns are 1%, it will mean you only double your money in 72 years.

Explore the power of compound interest in making your assets work harder for you.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.