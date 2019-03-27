You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Make compound interest your best financial friend if you're in your 30s (Money Hacks, Ep 38)

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 3:20 PM

Money-Hacks-Card-ep36.jpg
Money Hacks hosts Ernest Luis (back row, left) and Chris Lim host the co-founders of Aggregate Asset Management (from row from left) - Wong Seak Eng, Eric Kong and Kevin Tok - as they talk about how you can fund your retirement systematically with value investing in equities or stocks

10:23 mins

Synopsis: Every Monday, The Straits Times and The Business Times break down financial tips so you can take action after listening to our podcast episodes.

Aggregate Asset Management is a fund management house that focuses exclusively on equities. The company was first launched in Singapore in December 2012, and was the first local fund house to adopt a zero-management-fee model, charging only a performance fee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We chat with co-founders and executive directors Wong Seak Eng, Kevin Tok and Eric Kong about how you can retire earlier with a bigger retirement income by the age of 60 if you plan as early as your 20s.

For example, if your portfolio returns in equities are 10% a year, the Rule of 72 calculator - which means how many years it takes you to double your money - shows that 72 divided by 10, equals doubling your portfolio's value in seven years.

So if you invest $1 at the age of 30, it can become $2 when you're 37, $4 by 44, and $16 by the age of 58.

On paper, they explain that you have many seven-year cycles to go even if you're in your 30s, to maximise the power of compound interest.

Are you also aware of transaction costs, brokerage or custodian fees? Do know they can also eat into your stock investment profits.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on: 
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd
 
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. 

Investing & Wealth

Hope is not an investment thesis

Curb the greed

Investor pessimism: is the world outlook getting worse?

Blockchains & cryptos: To regulate or not to regulate

Gold prices supported as US Fed policy takes dovish shift

ERA Realty launches S$1m grant to attract new talent

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling

Must Read

ak-2703-ura3_1.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

ak-2703-ura2.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

Mar 27, 2019
Transport

Gojek to roll out dedicated benefits programme for its Singapore drivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening