PODCAST: Tread Asian e-commerce investment trend carefully (Money Hacks, Ep 52)

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how you can make money from Asian consumer growth.

Here to explain that is our guest Nirgunan Tiruchelvam - the head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer (formerly Exotix Capital). He has been an equity analyst covering Asian stocks since 2004.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

1. What kind of e-commerce trends should we study in Asia before investing? (0:51 mins)