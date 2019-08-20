You are here

PODCAST: Tread Asian e-commerce investment trend carefully (Money Hacks, Ep 52)

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 1:51 PM

Money Hacks podcast host Ernest Luis (left) asks guest expert and equity analyst Nirgunan Tiruchelvam why investors should look at the booming Asian e-commerce trend and how to navigate it with caution.
Money Hacks Ep 52: Tread Asian e-commerce investment trend carefully

8:48 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how you can make money from Asian consumer growth.

Here to explain that is our guest Nirgunan Tiruchelvam - the head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer (formerly Exotix Capital). He has been an equity analyst covering Asian stocks since 2004. 

1. What kind of e-commerce trends should we study in Asia before investing? (0:51 mins)

 
2. E-commerce is an emerging sector in Asia if you want to consider widening your investment options in future. (3:05)
 
3. Watch the rise of old-economy companies that provide logistics, transportation and warehousing, like Singapore Post Limited for example - which is a listed company. (4:50)
 
4. Be wary of cash flow-negative companies that are unlisted in Asia and may not be able to continue being funded by the venture capital and private equity community in this region. (5:53)

Produced by: Ernest Luis 

Edited by: Ernest Luis

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

