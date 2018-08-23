You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
Podcast

PODCAST: What are equities and how to best put together an investment portfolio (Money Hacks, Ep 18)

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 3:03 PM

kelvin goh podcast

Money Hacks

Episode 18

Duration: 6:44 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How do you put together an investment portfolio? What is a portfolio? What are equities? What are recommended periods for long-term and short-term reviews of your investment portfolio?

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory, OCBC Bank, gives us good starter tips.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
On website: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Investing & Wealth

When a US$1,000 gift is better than US$1m

Wrong for investors to dismiss inflation threat

Investing with perfect hindsight

Lessons from 1MDB: Can long-time customers be trusted?

Traders seeking refuge from volatility will find it in Egypt

US homebuilding slowing; labour market strong

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

Aug 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening