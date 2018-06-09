You are here
The 5% rule to retirement planning
Go for a full basket of value stocks instead of the conventional half-stocks-half-bonds formula.
THE question we have heard the most from our investors in the first quarter of this year has been "Where is the market heading?"
Over the past few months, global equity markets went through a correction amid rising concerns of a trade war between the two largest economies, the US and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg