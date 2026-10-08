THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS
Powering Asean's Future 2026
As AI-driven demand collides with soaring energy prices, how are Southeast Asian enterprises navigating power constraints and sustainability targets? Get the insider view from our exclusive survey of business leaders and decision makers in Asean.
Key Insights
Observers call for faster shift away from ‘roller coaster’ fuel after major supply disruptions
Climate change and energy security are among key reasons to decarbonise the Republic’s energy mix
Of these, 38% expect sustainability expenditure to go up by more than 20%
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