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THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

Powering Asean's Future 2026

As AI-driven demand collides with soaring energy prices, how are Southeast Asian enterprises navigating power constraints and sustainability targets? Get the insider view from our exclusive survey of business leaders and decision makers in Asean.

Key Insights

South-east Asia’s LNG hunger sparks caution over volatile prices, infra gaps

A mockup of Petronas’ floating liquefied natural gas facility. The company has about 40 MTPA of LNG capacity worldwide, and wants to reach 55 MTPA by 2035.

Observers call for faster shift away from ‘roller coaster’ fuel after major supply disruptions

Singapore explores nuclear fusion as clean energy option under new METI

While nuclear fusion is still in its early stages, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng says significant progress has been made on the technology.

Climate change and energy security are among key reasons to decarbonise the Republic’s energy mix

Energy investment set to rise at 94% of Singapore businesses: Schneider report

Some 89% of survey respondents say their organisations are targeting net zero for their own operations by 2030 or earlier.

Of these, 38% expect sustainability expenditure to go up by more than 20%

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