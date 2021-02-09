 Koh Boon Hwee to step down as NTU chairman after 28 years, Leadership & Management - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Leadership & Management

Koh Boon Hwee to step down as NTU chairman after 28 years

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 3:18 PM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

NANYANG Technological University (NTU) announced on Tuesday that its chairman Koh Boon Hwee will be stepping down on March 31, after 28 years of service.

Mr Koh, who is also the former chairman of Singtel, Singapore Airlines and DBS Bank, will be handing over his duties to Goh Swee Chen, chairman of the National Arts Council, Institute of HR Professionals, and Global Compact Network Singapore.

Under Mr Koh's guidance, NTU progressed from six to 15 schools and welcomed its first medical school, Singapore's third, in 2010.

Shortly after the university attained its autonomous status in 2006, he introduced a president-provost leadership model and hired NTU's first provost Bertil Andersson in 2007, who revamped the academic programmes and systems to support greater learning.

NTU went on to set up its first national Research Centre of Excellence and opened the Earth Observatory of Singapore in 2007, followed by a second centre in 2012. The two research centres marked NTU's transition from a predominantly teaching-led university into a research-intensive one.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With Mr Koh at the helm, NTU's QS World University Rankings went up 61 places from 74th place in 2010, to the current 13th place. It has also kept its place at the top for seven consecutive years in QS's league of the world's best young universities below 50 years old.

Minister for Education Lawrence Wong said: "As the longest-serving university chairman for almost three decades, Boon Hwee's contributions to NTU and the university landscape have been immense.

"Under his visionary leadership, NTU has grown into a world-class institution with high standards in education."

Ms Goh said she was honoured to succeed Mr Koh and committed to working with members of the university community to further strengthen NTU's global and societal impact.

Commenting on Ms Goh's appointment, NTU president Subra Suresh said: "We are also excited to welcome Swee Chen to her new role. She has extensive global experience in diverse fields that span the business and social sectors.

"We look forward to her leadership as we strive to strengthen NTU's rapidly growing status as a leading university in the world to further expand its impact in Singapore, the region and around the globe."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

Five things to know about Temasek's leadership transition

As Jeff Bezos takes off, meet his earthbound successor

New Amazon CEO's scary meetings make sense

Good governance involves both conforming and performing: SID chairman

The business case for boardroom diversity

More meaningful to get boards to set diversity goals, report progress

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX records 12th straight month of SDAV growth in January

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported its 12th consecutive month of securities daily average value (SDAV) growth as...

Feb 9, 2021 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts reiterate 'buy' on Yangzijiang after contract wins

ANALYSTS from CGS-CIMB, DBS Group Research and UOB Kay Hian have reiterated their "buy" calls on mainboard-listed...

Feb 9, 2021 04:50 PM
Garage

China tech firms to bolster legal defence amid regulatory crackdown

[HONG KONG] China's big technology firms are stepping up hiring of legal and compliance experts and setting aside...

Feb 9, 2021 04:48 PM
Consumer

Online's share of Britain's grocery market hits record 16%: Nielsen

[LONDON] The online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16 per cent in January, up from 8 per cent in the...

Feb 9, 2021 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Nikkei index hits new 30-year high

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

Australia: Shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence

More expecting government intervention to cool Singapore's property market

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for