You are here

Home > Leadership & Management

Looks like remote working is here to stay

From experiment, it has evolved to expectation - with many hoping to continue working from home, post-Covid-19.
Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200515_HOME_4117730.jpg
Companies that use the crisis to take purposeful steps towards remote working will find themselves better prepared to pull through Covid-19.
PHOTO: PEXELS.COM

COVID-19 has given millions of workers around the world a taste of working from home. Many will want to hold on to this newfound flexibility, and organisations should embrace this enthusiasm to transform operations for the good of all.

As countries around the world begin to ease physical...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

Money FM podcast: Building a better cybersecurity posture

Make workers' welfare intrinsic to ESG practices

Covid-19 - lessons for the social services sector

Pound rally falters after BOE opens door to more stimulus

The new virtual office

An abysmal failure of leadership

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

May 15, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators...

May 14, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

WTO Chief quits suddenly, adding to global turmoil

[FRANKFURT] The head of the organisation charged with bringing a semblance of order to international trade relations...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.