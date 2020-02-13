Money FM podcast: Adapting business operations to the coronavirus epidemic

Prime Time: Adapting business operations to the Coronavirus epidemic

12:04 min

Synopsis: The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak has forced governments around the world to take drastic measures such as border closures and flight bans. With the situation constantly evolving and the end nowhere near in sight, there will undoubtedly be an impact on businesses.

Howie Lim and Bernard Lim speak to Adrian Tan, veteran HR practitioner and APAC practice leader - future of work and tech at PeopleStrong, to find out more about how businesses should rethink their business continuity plans to accommodate the pace with which the situation is changing.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt