Money FM podcast: How boards are and should be gearing up for recovery

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

14:28 min

Synopsis: Howie Lim chats with Stephen Langton, consultant, board & chief executive of Advisory Partners, Apac leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. Find out how boards and companies are in the midst of planning ahead for the economic aftermath.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

