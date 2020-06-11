You are here
Money FM podcast: How boards are and should be gearing up for recovery
Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong
14:28 min
Synopsis: Howie Lim chats with Stephen Langton, consultant, board & chief executive of Advisory Partners, Apac leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. Find out how boards and companies are in the midst of planning ahead for the economic aftermath.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
