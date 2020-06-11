You are here

Home > Leadership & Management

Money FM podcast: How boards are and should be gearing up for recovery

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_StephenLangton.jpg
Photos: Russell Reynolds Associates

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

14:28 min

Synopsis: Howie Lim chats with Stephen Langton, consultant, board & chief executive of Advisory Partners, Apac leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. Find out how boards and companies are in the midst of planning ahead for the economic aftermath.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Don’t sit on back pains

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5ZoQJ9n0fsC9lgmwasLzG1?si=eq0XgnYqTYylmlHMVJt6Kg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

Silence on race no longer an option for corporations

Getting payment in a cash flow crunch

Four strategic priorities for the post-Covid-19 world

Money FM podcast: Building longer-term brand relevance without using the ‘C’ word

Notes on leadership in these Covid-19 times

Six steps to post-Covid planning

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this...

Jun 11, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open after Fed announcement; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed that it will keep the benchmark...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-...

Jun 11, 2020 09:41 AM
Banking & Finance

How to reduce credit card fraud

[NEW YORK] A few weeks ago, some creep tried to use my credit card number to buy stuff on Amazon — the second time...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.