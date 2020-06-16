You are here
Money FM podcast: JC Sum’s evolve, adapt or collapse
Your Money with Michelle Martin
12:26 min
Synopsis: With whole workforces operating from home, what do companies need to understand of customer journeys and moving from consideration to purchase? Is live streaming the new “must-have” in a marketers' toolbox? JC Sum walks us through the pages of his new book in conversation with host Michelle Martin.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes