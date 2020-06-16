You are here

Money FM podcast: JC Sum’s evolve, adapt or collapse

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

12:26 min

Synopsis: With whole workforces operating from home, what do companies need to understand of customer journeys and moving from consideration to purchase? Is live streaming the new “must-have” in a marketers' toolbox? JC Sum walks us through the pages of his new book in conversation with host Michelle Martin.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

