Money FM podcast: Leadership during a crisis - Amit Midha, Dell Technologies

Your Money with Michelle Martin

15:25 min

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Amit Midha, president of the Asia Pacific and Japan region and the global digital cities business for Dell Technologies. We find out how Dell is navigating their operations and leading in unprecedented times.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt