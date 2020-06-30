You are here

Home > Leadership & Management

Money FM podcast: Leadership during a crisis - Amit Midha, Dell Technologies

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_Amit.jpg
Photos: The Peak Magazine

Your Money with Michelle Martin

15:25 min

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Amit Midha, president of the Asia Pacific and Japan region and the global digital cities business for Dell Technologies. We find out how Dell is navigating their operations and leading in unprecedented times.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Working to regain trust from Singapore retail investors

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

The changing nature of relationships

Firing someone - the hard task of leadership

ESG leadership is not simply a buzzword

Money FM podcast: JC Sum’s evolve, adapt or collapse

TTSH, NCID battle plan passes test

Money FM podcast: How boards are and should be gearing up for recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

[LONDON] Sovereign wealth funds have participated in US$17 billion of venture capital deals so far this year,...

Jun 30, 2020 12:26 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post record gain, exceed all forecasts

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes surged in May by the most on record as mortgage...

Jun 30, 2020 12:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Bankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year

[OKLAHOMA CITY] Bankrupt US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy on Monday laid out its long-term plans and detailed...

Jun 29, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore central bank working with police investigating Wirecard

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is working with the city state's police to scrutinise collapsed German payments...

Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass Group clocks best performance with S$76.2m in earnings for FY2020

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass Group has clocked its best performance to date, having reported earnings of S$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.