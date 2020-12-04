You are here

Home > Leadership & Management
PREMIUM

Recipes for innovation, if you dare

This book has content for every leader to ponder. But which of Netflix's practices can be replicated, adapted or dropped entirely?
Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

BT_20201204_NETFLIXX4F5_4353992.jpg
Reed Hastings, CEO and founder of Netflix (left), and co-author Prof Meyer (right). The key principles of Netflix's culture are pitched by them as a scalable, replicable way forward for innovative companies worldwide. But some of its approaches need to be adjusted for the country-specific context.
PHOTOS: REUTERS, INSEAD

BT_20201204_NETFLIXX4F5_4353992.jpg
PHOTOS: REUTERS, INSEAD

FOR a book that advocates dismantling rules, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention comes with rather specific instructions on how to run an innovative, high-performing company in a constantly changing world. Its recipes, however, are not for the weak of stomach.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Leadership & Management

Startup mentality is saving small businesses

For the love of science

Three executives leave JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group to start family office

How three CEOs helped their companies thrive in a pandemic

Lead through anxiety with peace, purpose, preparedness

The value of design

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 12:22 AM
Consumer

More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries back 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign

[LONDON] More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries have signed a letter to Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos backing a...

Dec 4, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal

[PARIS] Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at...

Dec 4, 2020 12:03 AM
Transport

Lufthansa adds flights as confined Germans plot festive breaks

[BERLIN] Deutsche Lufthansa will expand its Christmas flight schedule after a surge in bookings from German tourists...

Dec 3, 2020 11:58 PM
Transport

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

[SEATTLE] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of US$...

Dec 3, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for