TTSH, NCID battle plan passes test

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ON JAN 2, 2020, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) started screening patients, who showed up at the Emergency Department (ED) with fever and symptoms of acute respiratory infection (ARI), for the disease we now know as Covid-19.
Then, reports were coming out of China describing a novel...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes