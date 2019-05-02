You are here

Home > Life & Culture

160,000 year-old remains of human relative found in Tibet: study

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 6:56 AM

[PARIS] Scientists said Oon Wednesday they had unearthed the 160,000-year-old remains of an early human relative in mountainous Tibet - a discovery that could transform our understanding of how early man adapted to life at altitude.

A team of researchers traced the DNA of a jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau to the Denisovans, a defunct cousin of modern humans.

It is the first time Denisovan remains have been found outside the Siberian cave that gave them their name and suggests early human relatives lived at altitude for tens of thousands of years longer than previously thought.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Ensuring bicycles are accessible to all

Marina Bay course's first 2-in-1 layout gets thumbs up

More than S$1m raised at SICC's May Day Charity

Oprah 'quietly figuring out' how to wield her political clout in 2020

Disco's back: Japan grooves to bubble beat for Heisei era sayonara

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening