You are here

Home > Life & Culture

2 members of Kennedy family missing after canoe overturned

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 10:34 AM

nz_kennedy_040446.jpg
The Maryland Natural Resources Police said a search was continuing for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, a granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, and her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, 8.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Two members of the Kennedy family were missing on Friday afternoon after their canoe overturned in strong winds in the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said a search was continuing for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, a granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, and her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, 8.

"At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers," the family said in a statement.

Ms McKean, the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a former lieutenant governor of Maryland.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Ms McKean's uncle, said his niece had been playing ball with her children in the yard at Ms Townsend's home, where they have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, when the ball suddenly went into the water.

Ms McKean and Gideon jumped into a canoe to retrieve the ball, but the wind was so strong it "blew them out into the bay", Mr Kennedy said.

He said he wasn't sure if Ms McKean and her son were wearing life jackets.

"I would assume they weren't, because they were just retrieving a ball that was a few feet from shore," Mr Kennedy said on Friday from the West Coast. "They weren't going for a canoe ride."

The Natural Resources Police said a preliminary investigation had confirmed that the two may have paddled into Chesapeake Bay off Shady Side, Maryland, south of Annapolis, to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.

A concerned citizen who called 911 from the Columbia Beach community pier at 4.30pm reported seeing two people in a canoe "drifting in the bay", according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Boats, dive teams and helicopters from multiple law enforcement agencies began searching the bay, authorities said.

Around 7pm, an overturned canoe matching the description of the one Ms McKean and her son had been using was found, the Natural Resources Police said.

A full search involving members of the Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police, the US Coast Guard and local police and fire departments continued into Thursday night.

The Coast Guard continued to search overnight, and the Natural Resources Police returned to the area in the morning. According to the Coast Guard, there were two- to three-foot waves and 29 mph winds in the bay when the mother and son disappeared.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland called the disappearance "sad news". He said on Friday that an "intensive search" was underway and that he had spoken to Ms Townsend on Friday morning.

"On behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and her entire family during this difficult time," he said.

The disappearance evoked other misfortunes that have befallen the famous family, known for producing a president, senators and other Democratic leaders.

Last August, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, a granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, died after what appeared to be an overdose at the family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

NYTIMES

Life & Culture

BT's Anita Gabriel bags journalism prize in SPH annual awards

Decimated by virus, sporting world will rebound stronger

Join the Pandemic Book Club

Animal Crossing is the perfect way to spend quarantine

On the prowl in Portugal

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 4, 2020 10:15 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea to extend intensive social distancing as coronavirus cases persist

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Saturday it will have to extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to...

Apr 4, 2020 10:05 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro waives cab rental for a month with suspension of non-essential services

[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro, the largest taxi operator here, is waiving rental for all its drivers for one month - a...

Apr 4, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

[BEIJING] China declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the new...

Apr 4, 2020 09:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits US efforts

[DUBAI/LONDON/MOSCOW/NEW YORK] Opec and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut...

Apr 4, 2020 08:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold up on bleak US payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Friday after gloomy US nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.