You are here
A golf experience like no other at Malaysia's Awana Genting
Although the course is tight and challenging, it was no sweat playing at an altitude of 3,000 feet.
WITH a light mist swirling around you and dense clouds hovering just above, you cannot help but enjoy a round of golf at the Awana Golf Course in Genting.
More so, for golfers in the tropical countries whose daily grind is about dealing with the sweat, humidity, and the occasional
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg