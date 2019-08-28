A tight race in store as BT league nears finish

Zhang Yang (right) of the True Colobro team was named Player of the Round. Jacqueline Wu, SPH Pacom’s deputy managing director, presented him the trophy.

THE race for the 10th Business Times Corporate Golf League overall title is heading for an interesting finish, with just two legs of the tournament to go.

The leading team, Car Times, saw their advantage cut from four points to three. Genevieve Lee - the top scorer for this team with 38 points - and her team-mates Vincent Khua and Khor Chee Kok racked up 112 points to stay ahead on 452 points.

Team Citi's trio of Joey Chang (39), Chris Chew (37) and Kevin Liau (37) combined for a handsome 113 total, but it wasn't enough to beat Car Times' overall total.

The fight for supremacy was played out at the National Service Resort and Country Club's Changi course last Friday.

Car Times were unfortunate in that their ace player and former Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) women's champion Lyn Sen fell ill before the fourth leg and could not play.

The battle for third place also remains hot. Audi Sport and Hugo BOSS chalked up 113 points each to add to their previously-tied totals of 332.

In a change from the previous legs when the top four teams stole the team limelight, this time, outsiders True Colobro provided the main toast with a superb total of 115.

The contributions came from Zhang Yang (39), Sam Peck (39), and Gan Siat Yean (37). Zhang took the honour of Player of the Round on countback.

Citi's Chang also won the longest drive of 247m on the par-five second to claim Hugo BOSS' prize of the Martin Kaymer Collection and Cap.

Boustead's Soh Chye Guan was the only golfer to find the Perfect 10 circle; he won a two-night stay and golf at the Pattana Golf Club near Bangkok.

Hugo BOSS had entered Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling in the fourth leg, but the popular sportsman pulled out at the last minute with an ankle injury.

Hugo BOSS managing director Steven Lam was disappointed that Schooling could not play, but plans to field him for the penultimate leg at the SICC's Sime course on Sept 6.

The final leg will be held at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course on Sept 20.