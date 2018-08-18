You are here
THE STEERING COLUMN
Absolute power
BMW's M5 Competition puts a near-obscene amount of horsepower at a driver's disposal, but it also has extra ability which shows it's more than just a simple power trip
Ascari Race Resort, Spain
DRIVERS that value engagement, precision, and more smiles-per-mile will be the first to tell you that there's far more to the game than how many ponies a car has underneath its bonnet. When it comes to high-performance four-door cars, or super-sedans, the same
