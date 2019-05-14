You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 7:51 AM

BP_Felicity Huffman_140519_43.jpg
American actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty on Monday for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious university, avoiding what was sure to be a well-publicised trial and probably also dodging jail time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] American actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty on Monday for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious university, avoiding what was sure to be a well-publicised trial and probably also dodging jail time.

The former Desperate Housewives star was the latest celebrity brought down by the wide-ranging college bribery scandal that's snared a slew of wealthy American parents.

In a tearful appearance before federal judge Indira Talwani in Boston, Huffman pled guilty to paying US$15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT college entrance exam score.

The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as US$250,000, but by admitting guilt she will likely avoid those penalties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence of a year's probation and a US$20,000 fine, though the judge can modify the penalty if she pleases.

Huffman announced her intention to plead guilty last month, saying she was "ashamed" of what she had done. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, US attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said.

Among the 50 people charged in the admissions scandal - a group that includes CEOs and partners at major law firms - 10 have already pled guilty, including five parents.

Another 10 parents have said they will also plead guilty in the scandal that saw some of the accused pay as much as US$400,000 to get their children into their chosen college.

The ringleader behind the scam, William "Rick" Singer, who authorities say was paid about US$25 million dollars to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

AFP

Life & Culture

Antibiotics after assisted births could stop thousands of infections

Political games hinder efforts to end Ebola outbreak in Congo: WHO

'Angry Birds' fly to Cannes for movie sequel

Wife of Chinese ex-Interpol boss granted asylum in France: lawyer

En garde! France embraces lightsaber as a sport

Avengers: Endgame still top of the box office but Pikachu shows spark

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening