You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Actress Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions case

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 12:09 AM

file74unknjtzhxmi2sx1ex.jpg
Actress Lori Loughlin said on Monday she will plead not guilty to charges that she participated in what prosecutors say was the largest college admissions scandal uncovered in US history.
REUTERS

[BOSTON] Actress Lori Loughlin said on Monday she will plead not guilty to charges that she participated in what prosecutors say was the largest college admissions scandal uncovered in US history.

Loughlin, who starred in the television sitcom, "Full House," and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli filed papers in federal court in Boston seeking to waive their personal appearances at an arraignment hearing and have not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.

They are among 50 people accused of participating in a scheme that allowed wealthy parents to use cheating and bribes to help their children secure spots at universities like Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California (USC).

California college admissions adviser William "Rick" Singer has pleaded guilty to charges that he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and bribed coaches at universities to falsely present the parents' children as athletic recruits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli agreed with Singer to pay US$500,000 to have their two daughters named as recruits to USC's crew team, prosecutors said, even though they did not row competitively, to help them gain admission.

The couple and several other parents were originally charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Prosecutors secured an indictment on April 9 that included an additional charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.

In all, 33 parents have been charged in the college admissions scandal. Of those, 14 have agreed to plead guilty, including "Desperate Housewives" TV star Felicity Huffman. 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Tiger Woods takes the Masters in a win for the ages

Empowering young designers to design for good

Keppel screens award winning documentary on the circular economy

Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-two

Qatar seeks to transform diabetes care with 'whole nation' project

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' sees return of emperor Palpatine

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

doc74xj1mljujccyjiw3y0_doc743rhbfrq8pes3vior6.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

doc74xj4gy52fd1kihhh7rq_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening