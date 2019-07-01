AIA Singapore raises over S$360,000 for disadvantaged kids, youths

From left: Patrick Teow, chief executive officer, AIA Singapore; Ng Keng Hooi, executive director and group chief executive and president, AIA Group; Tan Wu Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry; Trevor Xie, founder and director, Children's Wishing Well; and Tan Hak Leh, regional chief executive, AIA Group.

Singapore

AIA Centennial Fund raised a record S$362,000 for children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The funds raised from AIA Singapore's business partners, staff, and financial representatives at the fourth annual AIA Charity Golf event will go towards education, wellness and enrichment programmes for the beneficiaries of Children's Wishing Well.

Children's Wishing Well is AIA Singapore's adopted charity.

Chief executive officer of AIA Singapore Patrick Teow said: "We are incredibly thankful for the generosity and support of our corporate customers, business partners, staff, representatives, and fellow members of the community for coming together to help the youths of Children's Wishing Well achieve their dreams through this AIA Charity Golf event.

"We are happy that we are able to do our part for the community and make a difference to the lives of our future generations."

Founded in 2002, Children's Wishing Well has supported thousands of children and youths from low-income families, by providing for their educational and daily living needs, equipping them with future-ready skills, and building a strong foundation for them to improve their quality of life.

Trevor Xie, founder and director of Children's Wishing Well, said: "For Children's Wishing Well, our aim is to turn the tables for the less-privileged by seeing them not as 'what's wrong', but 'what's strong'.

"We are grateful for AIA Singapore's unwavering support in our belief, so together, we can create better opportunities for children in need to realise their full potential."