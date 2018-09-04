You are here

Al Pacino to hit Paris stage in October

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 12:30 AM

file6uau1qihhzmdr4y8foc.jpg
Hollywood and stage veteran Al Pacino will give two solo performances in Paris next month, recounting highlights from his decades of acting along with more intimate exchanges with the audience.
AFP

[PARIS] Hollywood and stage veteran Al Pacino will give two solo performances in Paris next month, recounting highlights from his decades of acting along with more intimate exchanges with the audience.

In an interview with French daily Le Figaro on Monday, the 78-year-old American star of classics like "Scarface" and "The Godfather" said he had long dreamed of performing in the French capital.

"An Evening with Pacino" will be held October 22 and 23 at the Theatre de Paris, in English and without subtitles.

He said the idea was not to give a "master class" or conference for aspiring actors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I talk about what has happened to me in life and that allows me to perform a certain number of scenes, all while talking with the audience," Pacino told the paper.

"It's really something precious because there's an element of spontaneity and in a way, you learn about yourself," he said.

The Oscar-winning actor, who has returned frequently to the stage throughout his career, added that he was a fan of Moliere and Chekhov, saying: "I know European literature best."

AFP

