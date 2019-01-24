You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Alec Baldwin to attend anger management after pleading guilty to harassment

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 6:37 AM

SL_ab_240119_22.jpg
Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from a parking spot tussle, and agreed to attend a short-term anger management programme.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from a parking spot tussle, and agreed to attend a short-term anger management programme.

The New York actor - whose impersonation of Donald Trump on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live earned him an Emmy award - was released on conditional discharge after the Manhattan court hearing.

Baldwin, 60, is due back on March 27 for a compliance update on his anger management class.

He was arrested in November after punching a 49-year-old man in the face during a New York parking dispute, police said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The younger man has already parked his vehicle and was attempting to buy a parking ticket prior to the dispute.

Baldwin was initially charged with harassment and assault, but following negotiations with the prosecutor pleaded guilty to the lesser harassment charge.

The actor, who gave no statement as he left the courthouse, is well-known for his strong personality and hot temper.

In 2014, he was detained by New York police for riding his bicycle the wrong way down a street.

In late 2013, NBC scrapped his late-night chat show after he allegedly subjected a photographer to a homophobic slur outside his apartment on the day that a Canadian actress convicted of stalking him was jailed.

And in 2011, he was thrown off a plane for "extremely rude" behavior after refusing to turn his cell phone off.

AFP

Life & Culture

For Oscars, a new turn towards an old friend: Dollars

Charity pilots app that lets seniors redeem meals using QR code

SP Group brings Chinese New Year cheer to 2,300 underprivileged families

Pope Francis announces Japan visit in November

Ranieri devastated by footballer Sala's disappearance

Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_imas_240119_3.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

sl_oil_220119_36 (1).jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening