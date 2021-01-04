You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

Aleta Planet pledges S$200,000 annually to charities

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20210104_VAALETA_A_4391236.jpg
"When you spend money on our cards, we will take a fraction of that interchange fees and put it into the pool to be donated . . . As you spend more, the heart on the app will fill up, and it is a feel-good factor as well, knowing you have done something good while shopping," said Aleta Planet's founder Ryan Gwee.
PHOTO: ALETA PLANET

BT_20210104_VAALETA_A_4391236.jpg
"When you spend money on our cards, we will take a fraction of that interchange fees and put it into the pool to be donated . . . As you spend more, the heart on the app will fill up, and it is a feel-good factor as well, knowing you have done something good while shopping," said Aleta Planet's founder Ryan Gwee.
PHOTO: ALETA PLANET

Singapore

IMAGINE having a heart that "fills up" on your virtual debit card payment interface - as you make more transactions with it.

That was what Aleta Planet, a financial technology company, has done as one of its giving back projects - under its Aleta Planet Foundation.

The company is a Certified Principal Member of UnionPay International and it launched on Dec 19 its AP-1 virtual card, which allows Singaporeans and foreigners to make cashless payments through UnionPay when they are in China, without the need of a bank account there.

And a percentage of the transaction cost made with UnionPay on Aleta Planet's platform will be directed to the foundation's fund.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aleta Planet's founder Ryan Gwee said: "When you spend money on our cards, we will take a fraction of that interchange fees and put it into the pool to be donated . . . As you spend more, the heart on the app will fill up, and it is a feel-good factor as well, knowing you have done something good while shopping."

Many may feel that there is no correlation between fintech and corporate social responsibility (CSR), but Mr Gwee, who is Aleta Planet's chairman and group CEO, disagrees.

Besides being on a mission to help the underbanked and unbanked in some African countries, back in Singapore, Mr Gwee will pledge a minimum sum of S$200,000 from this year to be disbursed annually to charities reviewed by non-profit organisation, Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS).

As Covid-19 posed quite a bit of uncertainty, Mr Gwee decided to start the donations formally this year.

"From my past experience, there were instances where some companies which would roll back their donations when the going gets tough. I don't want to do that as the charities suffer. Hence, I observed how the company did during Covid period before making the commitment. But my B2C and B2B segments actually improved, hence I know I can commit. But in future, even if my revenue drops, this is an amount that I will continue giving."

He added that, as a donor-advised fund, Aleta Planet Foundation will work with CFS to identify existing needs of the elderly and children with disabilities.

The founder is also in talks with CFS to write for them app programmes and for the foundations who require them.

All in, Mr Gwee hopes that he will be able to partner other fintech firms, or sustainable technologies firms, and make an impact in the CSR scene.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 3, 2021 09:34 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

THE Place Holdings has entered into a shareholders' agreement with MCC Land (Singapore) and Ekovest Development (S)...

Jan 3, 2021 07:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Broadway Industrial Group has inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire...

Jan 3, 2021 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

GSH Corporation has obtained loan facilities of up to S$150 million in an agreement dated Dec 31, 2020, the...

Jan 3, 2021 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

SABANA Real Estate Investment Management, the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Jan 3, 2021 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

[SINGAPORE] There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

UPDATED 6 hours 13 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for