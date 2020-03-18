You are here

All households in Singapore to get 500ml of hand sanitiser

1.5 million households will each receive a pamphlet in mailbox that can be exchanged for alcohol-free cleaner; will need to bring their own bottle
Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200318_TEMASEK18_4063536.jpg
Temasek Holdings chairman Lim Boon Heng (centre) filling up a bottle of hand sanitiser at a volunteer training session at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club on Tuesday.
BT PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMARONE

Singapore

NEARLY 1.5 million households in Singapore will each receive a pamphlet in their mailboxes soon that can be exchanged for 500ml of alcohol-free hand sanitiser, thanks to an initiative by Temasek Foundation.

In a news release on Tuesday, the foundation said this is part of a Stay Prepared initiative to support the community during the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The effort is possible because of the support from a host of partners including the People's Association, CapitaLand, SG Cares, Singapore Post and SP Group, it added.

The hand sanitiser will be available for collection across the island from March 23 to April 5 at 16 participating CapitaLand malls such as Bugis Junction, Plaza Singapura and Westgate.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Building a home with opportunities for all

Residents can also choose to visit one of 109 community clubs to collect the sanitiser from March 23 to March 29. Collection hours are from 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 9 pm on weekends.

They must bring the collection pamphlet and at least one clean bottle such as an empty shampoo bottle, a glass bottle, or other plastic bottles.

Temasek Foundation said 25,000 volunteers from corporates, universities and the community will help to prepare and distribute the hand sanitiser during the two-week exercise.

Temasek Holdings chairman Lim Boon Heng, who was at a volunteer training session at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club on Tuesday, said that "doing good for the community is at the heart of Temasek's DNA".

He said: "We are very encouraged by the enthusiastic support and ideas from so many organisations and volunteers.

"Together, we share a common goal - to try our best to help Singapore stay prepared and resilient during this tough and uncertain time. We hope this sanitiser will come in handy for all Singapore residents, for everyone to pick up the habit of washing or sanitising our hands regularly."

