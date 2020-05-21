You are here

Home > Life & Culture
VIRUS OUTBREAK

All Singapore music for an all-S'pore cause

SOTA students launch an online concert to salute frontliners and help kids at risk during Covid-19
Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20200521_HYSOTA21_4123327.jpg
The concert titled One Hope, organised by (from top right) Izz Muhammad, Kavya Danani, Jessica Nobleza, Nur Izad Hamzah. will feature many of the most talented students of SOTA across various disciplines, from music to acting.
PHOTO: SOTA

Singapore

FLYING the flag for Singapore music, students of School of the Arts (SOTA) are holding a Covid-19 online benefit concert featuring only music by local artists. One of the highlights of the show is 14-year-old music student Evan De Silva's stylish ukulele rendition of Dick Lee's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

US births hit 35-year low, part of larger 'baby bust'

An audience comes out of lockdown for Schubert and Mahler

Venice Biennale postpones next two editions

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: report

Will Cirque du Soleil rise again?

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 07:30 AM
Garage

Why VCs need to stress-test their portfolio companies’ sales abilities now

AS Covid-19 takes its toll on the startup ecosystem, venture capital firms (VCs) are focused on helping their...

May 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan, minutes show

[BENGALURU] Federal Reserve policymakers, still working to fully roll out a multi-trillion-dollar effort to shore up...

May 21, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

US airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

[BENGALURU] US carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on...

May 21, 2020 06:58 AM
Transport

Ford shuts two US assembly plants due to Covid-19 infections

[DETROIT] Ford Motor on Wednesday closed two US assembly plants as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked early havoc with...

May 21, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

France says no sign of virus rise after lockdown eased

[PARIS] There is no sign yet that France's easing of a lockdown to combat the coronavirus has boosted the epidemic,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.