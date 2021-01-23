And now we have the 'hawkerpreneur'. Really?!

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ONE minute I'm ranting on Facebook about the word "hawkerpreneur". The next minute I'm wranting in the pages of The Business Times. Is there such a word as "wrante"? I don't see why there can't be if we are already clownking around with words like "hawkerpreneur"!
Look, I get portmanteaus...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes