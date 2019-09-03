You are here

Angel Has Fallen sears box office competition over US holiday weekend

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

ANGEL Has Fallen ruled the North American box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated US$11.5 million over the weekend and is on track to close out the three-day holiday through Monday with an estimated haul of US$14.4 million.

Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain first place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theatres, the Gerard Butler-led Angel Has Fallen has earned US$43.6 million.

Don't Let Go, a super-natrual thriller, debuted with US$2.4 million from 920 North American theatres and is expected to finish the holiday weekend with about US$3 million. David Oyelowo stars as a detective working to solve the murder of his niece (portrayed by Storm Reid) when he surprisingly gets a phone call from her. Don't Let Go premiered at Sundance under the name, Relive.

Meanwhile, Forrest Film's drama Bennett's War is hoping to hit the US$500,000 mark in box office receipts through Monday. Over the weekend, the movie collected US$445,151.

Labor Day weekend isn't usually a busy time of year for moviegoing. Universal's Good Boys held steady at No 2, pocketing US$9.1 million over the weekend for an estimated US$11.5 million Labor Day weekend. After three weeks in cinemas, the R-rated comedy has earned a solid US$58 million.

Disney's The Lion King nabbed third place, earning US$6.7 million during its seventh outing and eyeing US$8.8 million through the four-day weekend. Through Sunday, the photo-realistic remake has earned US$521 million in North America. The Lion King is now the seventh-biggest movie in history with US$1.562 billion globally, passing Furious 7 (US$1.516 billion) and The Avengers (US$1.519 million).

In fourth spot, Hobbs & Shaw generated US$6.2 million over the weekend and should finish the holiday with US$8 million. The Fast & Furious spinoff, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, has made US$158.9 million at the domestic box office and US$684.2 million worldwide. Sony's Overcomer amassed US$5.7 million for a fifth-place finish. The faith-based film looks to end Monday with US$7.8 million, which would bring North American ticket sales to US$19.4 million. REUTERS

