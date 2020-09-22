Anna Netrebko hospitalised with Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
London
ANNA Netrebko, the star Russian soprano, is in the hospital with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, she said in an Instagram post last Thursday.
"I have been in the hospital for 5 days with Covid-19 and will recover soon," Netrebko wrote, adding: "Everything will be fine!...
