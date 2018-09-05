You are here

Home > Life & Culture

As his popularity drops, Putin pops up on TV show

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180905_PUTIN5_3551854.jpg
"Do you think the bear is an idiot? If he sees Putin, of course he's going to mind his manners." - Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin (above) on the leader's activities in the new show.

Moscow

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin can add a new skill to his resume: reality TV star. A new series launched on Sunday on state television, focusing on his weekly activities.

The one-hour show, called Moscow. Kremlin. Putin, comes as Mr Putin suffers one of his largest dips in popularity for years.

While the 65-year-old appears almost daily on state television, a show of this type is uncharted territory for the leader.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Putin is shown speaking to gifted teenagers about the inner workings of diplomacy in the programme and also attending the funeral of beloved crooner Iosif Kobzon, the Russian "Frank Sinatra" who died last week at the age of 80.

Viewers are also treated to never-seen-before footage of Mr Putin's vacation last month to Siberia.

He is shown puffing up a mountain with a hiking staff, collecting wild berries in his chest pocket and watching wildlife as he mutters under his breath: "They're not afraid of us."

The show, on the Rossiya 1 channel, comes days before tens of thousands of Russians are expected to protest across the country at the Kremlin's deeply unpopular pension restructuring.

Mr Putin succumbed to rare public pressure last week when he partially revised the pension overhaul in an unusual televised address to the nation.

The concession exposed potential cracks in the foundations of his popularity, at a time when Western sanctions, imposed over election interference and the Ukraine crisis, have hit the Russian economy hard.

His approval ratings dropped to 67 per cent in July from 79 per cent in May, according to the independent Levada Centre.

Almost 90 per cent of Russians opposed the pension overhaul, the pollster found, and opposition politicians seized on the plan to galvanise their supporters.

On Monday, Mr Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasised that the new show was entirely the creation of the channel, which is controlled by the Kremlin, and that it represented a "balanced" view.

Mr Peskov also sought to calm viewers' fears about Mr Putin's safety in the wild.

"Do you think the bear is an idiot? If he sees Putin, of course he's going to mind his manners," he said.

This is not the first time a Russian official has starred in a reality TV show. Two years ago the strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, launched The Team, a knockoff version of Donald Trump's The Apprentice. WP

Life & Culture

Beer-mad Belgium moves to save historic drinking dens

Millman 'a little guilty' after shocking Federer

Aretha Franklin's eulogy 'offensive, distasteful': family

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Van Gogh was murdered claims new film at Venice

London design biennale offers sensory exploration of the world

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening