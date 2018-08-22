You are here

Asian Games: Joseph Schooling retains men's 100m butterfly title in Games record time of 51.04sec

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 9:25 PM

Joseph Schooling retained his Asian Games men's 100m butterfly title on Wednesday (Aug 22), touching the wall first in a Games record of 51.04 seconds.
Compatriot Quah Zheng Wen was fourth in 52.54sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta. China's Li Zhuhao claimed the silver in 51.46sec, while Japan's Yuki Kobori took the bronze in 51.77sec.

The 23-year-old Schooling, the Olympic champion in the event, was the top qualifier during the heats after clocking 52.31sec.

Schooling won the 100m butterfly gold at the 2014 Incheon Asiad in a then-Games record time of 51.76sec.

In doing so, he ended Singapore's 32-year wait for a men's individual swimming gold at the Games. He also won a silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Schooling featured in the bronze medal-winning men's 4x200m freestyle relay on Monday and swam in the heats of the 50m freestyle on Tuesday.

His next event is the 50m fly on Thursday.

