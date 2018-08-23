Asian Games: Joseph Schooling wins men's 50m fly in 23.61 seconds

Swimmer Joseph Schooling won his second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when he clocked 23.61 seconds to win the men's 50m butterfly on Thursday (Aug 23) night.

China's Wang Peng was second in 23.65sec and Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin was third (23.73sec).

The 23-year-old successfully defended his men's 100m fly title on Wednesday, in a Games record of 51.04sec, and were part of the Singapore teams that clinched bronze in both the men's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays earlier in the meet.

With his second gold, Schooling - the Olympic 100m fly champion - has bettered his showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon in 2014, where he won the 100m fly, clinched the silver in the 50m fly, and secured a bronze in the 200m fly.

The 50m fly was Schooling's last individual event in Indonesia, although he is pencilled in for the men's 4x100m medley relay on Friday.

THE STRAITS TIMES