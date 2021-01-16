Audi RS 6 Avant: A wild, wicked wonder of a wagon

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FIRST off, let's get the familiar trope that's typically trotted out about high performance Audi RS wagons out of the way. In case you haven't noticed, this big bad wolf isn't dressed in anything remotely resembling sheep's clothing.
If anything, the RS 6 Avant (Avant is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes